Union minister Giriraj Singh writes to Bihar CM, advocates ban on halal products

Singh said in a secular democracy like India, halal business is 'not only against the Constitution but also treason'.

"According to statistics, the size of business activities related to halal certification all over the world is about 2 trillion dollars and the link of this form of economy with terrorist activities is also coming to light, which needs to be thoroughly investigated," the minister.

He said the Uttar Pradesh government under Yogi Adityanath has "taken a strong step and banned the manufacturing, storage, distribution and sale of halal certified food products with immediate effect".