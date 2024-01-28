UP CM Adityanath congratulates Nitish for taking oath as Bihar CM

In a post on 'X', Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations to Shri @NitishKumar ji on taking oath as as the Chief Minister of Bihar and Shri Samrat Chaudhary ji and Shri Vijay Sinha ji on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers! Fully confident that the double engine government formed in Bihar will set excellent standards of service, good governance and development in the state under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji."

JD(U) president Kumar on Sunday took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the record ninth time after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.