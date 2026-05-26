Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

'Visit Bihar tourist spots, not foreign countries': State government mulls banning overseas trips for officials

Under the ambitious plan, officers in Bihar will be encouraged to visit different tourist spots in the state with their families and stay overnight on Friday and Saturday.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 12:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2026, 12:28 IST
India NewsBJPBiharsamrat choudhary

Follow us on :

Follow Us