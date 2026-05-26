<p>Patna: Taking a cue from Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm%20modi">Narendra Modi’s</a> appeal to shun extravagant expenses, observe austerity and be ‘vocal for local’, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a> Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is mulling over a proposal to ban foreign travel by State Government officials for the next six months and promote local tourism.</p><p>Under the ambitious plan, officers in Bihar will be encouraged to visit different tourist spots in the state with their families and stay overnight on Friday and Saturday.</p><p>“These officers will be asked to select any tourist spots within Bihar and visit the site with their families once in three months. The applicable TA/DA will be given by the State Government, while the additional expenses (of family members/kin) will be borne by the officer concerned,” averred a senior official aware of the plan being given final shape.</p>.Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary walks to secretariat from official residence after PM Modi's austerity appeal.<p>Samrat Choudhary, the first BJP CM in Bihar, who took over the reins from Nitish in April this year, has called this move as ‘local for vocal’ on the lines of ‘vocal for local’ and wants to promote domestic tourism as well as cut down wasteful expenses.</p><p>“This will serve three purposes. First, the tourist spots, which have remained unexplored since years, will be brought on the tourist map and help promote domestic tourism. Second, these officers will have to upload photographs and comment on social media. If there are any amenities lacking, the State Government will stem the rot. Third, the people of Bihar, inspired by these officers, will travel in their State and spend their money here itself which will have its cascading effect and help give indirect employment to many people if local tourism is promoted,” said the official.</p><p>The State Government is likely to soon appoint nodal officers so that they help plan and promote homestay and eco-tourism. </p><p>The basic idea is to cut down such expenditure whereever feasible. Samrat, taking a cue from Prime Minister Modi, has already cut down his cavalcade drastically. Now only three vehicles are part of the CM carcade, including the one in which the Chief Minister himself travels.</p>