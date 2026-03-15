<p>In a bizarre incident in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bihar">Bihar's</a> Begusarai, a stray bull created panic among security forces as it entered a helipad just hours before Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Nitish%20Kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> was scheduled to arrive. </p><p>The incident happened during the preparations for Kumar's visit as a part of Samriddhi Yatra. It was caught on video and was later shared on social media.</p><p>In the video, the bull is seen chasing a police officer even as the area was already secured ahead of Kumar's visit. The animal suddenly charges across the helipad before getting behind an officer. </p> .<p>The police officer is seen running as fast as he can to avoid colliding with the bull, while others scatter in different directions. </p><p>The helipad had bamboo barricades, while entry was restricted. Despite security, the bull managed to enter the zone and create chaos among security staff. </p>.<p><strong>Security in question</strong></p><p>Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. It, however, raised questions about the security arrangement ahead of the chief minister's visit. Many at the venue were surprised that the bull bypassed the barricades and security to enter the sealed area. </p><p><strong>Netizens react</strong></p><p>The video quickly went viral on social media, with users finding humour in incident. </p><p>One user joked, “Aaj jaake police karmi ka training complete hua." Another wrote, “I’m seeing the police run this fast for the first time." Someone else wrote, “The bull was checking the police’s fitness." One of the users added, “The police kept trying to manage law and order, while the bull showed who really had ground control. Now that’s what you call a true VIP entry!"</p><p>Nitish Kumar is on the third phase of his Samriddhi Yatra in Bihar. During the phase, he is scheduled to visit Begusarai and Sheikhpura, where he will inaugurate several development projects.</p>