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Watch | A bull in a 'china shop': Stray crashes helipad ahead of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's arrival; chases police officer

The incident happened during the preparations for Kumar's visit as a part of Samriddhi Yatra. It was caught on video and was later shared on social media.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 07:14 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 07:14 IST
India NewsNitish KumarBiharTrending

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