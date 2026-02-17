Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Watch | 'Call whoever you want': Bihar woman slaps daughter in public, forces her to carry bricks in school bag

People rushed to help the girl after noticing her signs of distress. They questioned the mother's actions, stating how one should not put their child through this torture.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 07:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 07:54 IST
India NewsCrimeBiharChild abuseMuzaffarpur

Follow us on :

Follow Us