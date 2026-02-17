<p>In a video that sparked outrage across social media platforms, a woman is seen slapping her daughter, who is carrying a school bag full of bricks, as they walked on a busy road in Muzaffarpur, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a>.</p><p>The clip showed the girl crying in pain, as she carried the heavy bag. Her mother claimed that she is punishing her daughter, and she continuously defended her actions as onlookers tried to intervene. </p>.<p>People rushed to help the girl after noticing her signs of distress. They questioned the mother's actions, stating how one should not put their child through this torture.</p><p>As the video was recorded, she repeatedly slapped her daughter, even as people threatened to phone the authorities. "Call whoever you want," she can be heard saying the video, as she prevented her daughter from being helped.</p>.Right wing group gives 'Hanuman Chalisa' to couples celebrating Valentine’s Day in Bihar.<p>With the video circulating on social media platforms, users came forward accusing the mother of domestic abuse and harsh parenting. </p><p>A user on X (formerly Twitter) commented under a clip's share, "No excuse for hurting a child in the name of discipline. This is heartbreaking and demands immediate intervention."</p><p>Another user wrote, "This is why we shouldn’t shame or guilt people who say they don’t want kids. Social pressure can push people into parenthood, and sometimes that leads to children being traumatized."</p><p>"Disturbing to see a woman stuffing her child’s school bag with bricks and slapping her in public. No verified identity yet – but this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and raises serious concerns about child safety," a comment read.</p><p>The incident has once again raised alarm on violence by parents. Viewers have said if this happens in public, they worry for the child's safety behind closed doors. </p><p>Many of them voiced their concerns tagging authorities to take immediate notice of the incident. The Bihar Police tagged their Muzaffarpur unit to take action, as the unit replied stating they are taking the necessary steps to investigate. </p>