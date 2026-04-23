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We let BJP have CM's post to reciprocate its past support to us: JD(U)

Earlier, state JD(U) president Umesh Kushwaha said in the press conference that Chaudhary intended to answer any questions related to the power transition in the state.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 09:28 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsBJPIndia PoliticsBiharJD(U)

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