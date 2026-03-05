<p>Janata Dal (United) members on Thursday raised slogans amid speculations that Nitish Kumar might transition to the Rajya Sabha of the Parliament, resigning from CM post. The party members said they only want to see <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> as the Chief Minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar</a>. </p><p>JD(U)'s Rajeev Ranjan Patel along with party supporters gathered outside the CM's residence and raised slogans in support of him. </p><p>"We only want to see Nitish Kumar as the CM of Bihar. We are against Nitish Kumar going to the Rajya Sabha. We want his son Nishant Kumar to go to the Rajya Sabha," Rajeev Ranjan Patel said. </p><p>However, JD(U) leader Sanjay Singh said if Nitish Kumar has made his decision, the party members cannot oppose it.</p><p>"If he has made the decision that he wants to go to Rajya Sabha, then we cannot oppose it, but the public of Bihar wants him to continue to be the CM of Bihar," he said.</p>.Bihar CM Nitish Kumar likely to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls on Thursday .<p>However, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan has dismissed speculation of a leadership change in Bihar, stating there is no discussion regarding a new Chief Minister in the state.</p><p>"There's no discussion on changing the Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar will continue to lead Bihar, and our double-engine government is working well," said the Union Minister.</p><p>Congress leader Raashid Alvi alleged that the BJP is planning to remove Nitish Kumar from state politics by offering him a seat in the Rajya Sabha.</p><p>Alvi claimed this move is to "complete control of Bihar," designed to allow the BJP to install its own Chief Minister in Bihar.</p><p>"It has been the BJP's policy to have absolute power and authority. They want complete control of Bihar. They aim to outwit Nitish Kumar by offering him a Rajya Sabha seat, moving him to Delhi, and enthroning their own Chief Minister in Bihar. This is very much possible," Alvi said. </p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>