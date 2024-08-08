Well-planned conspiracy for polarisation: Tejashwi on waqf bill

"BJP brought an amendment in the Waqf Act as a part of a well-planned conspiracy, and JD((U), LJP are involved in this tool of polarisation. After receiving suggestions and discussing the matter with many Muslim organisations, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, scholars and Muslim leaders of our party, our national president Shri Lalu Prasad and I have asked our MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to strongly oppose this anti-constitutional bill," he posted on X.