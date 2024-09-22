What is rationale behind holding Home department's review meeting when DGP, CS not present: Tejashwi Yadav

Reacting to Yadav's comments, senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar, told PTI on Sunday, "One thing, I must say that Tejashwi Yadav should stop talking about the law and order situation in the state….he (Tejashwi) should keep himself engage in his Dubai plan. He is spending more time in Dubai these days. As far as yesterday’s review meeting is concerned, the CM called all senior officials of Home department in the meeting. It is CM's prerogative to decide which officials should be called in the meeting or not."

"In fact, the RJD leader is upset with the decline in crimes related to land disputes and the recruitment drive initiated by the CM. The RJD, which always promotes jungelraj in the state, is the party of land mafias and criminals", said the JD (U) spokesperson.