<p>Nishant Kumar, son of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bihar">Bihar</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Nitish%20Kumar">Nitish Kumar</a>, is set to enter active politics after years of largely staying away from public life. Leaders of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) said a formal announcement about his political entry is likely in the coming days. </p><p>The development came at a time when the Nitish Kumar is likely to vacate his CM position to become a Rajya Sabha MP. </p><h3>A low-profile life</h3><p>Born on July 20, 1975, Nishant Kumar is the only son of Nitish Kumar and his late wife Manju Kumari Sinha. Despite his father's long political career, he has largely kept himself away from the spotlight.</p><p>Nishant studied engineering and graduated from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra with a degree in software engineering. Those familiar with him say he has long preferred a quiet life and is known for his interest in spiritual pursuits.</p><p>According to recent filings, Nishant Kumar has a net worth of around Rs 3.61 crore. Most of his assets are inherited from his mother.</p><h3>Entry into politics</h3><p>State minister Shravan Kumar said the party would soon formally announce Nishant's entry into politics.</p><p>"On the eve of Holi, I have some good news to share with the people of Bihar. There have been demands for some time, both from within the JD(U) and from the youth of the state, that Nishant Kumar join politics. Decks have been cleared and a formal announcement will be made in a day or two," he told reporters on Tuesday. </p><p>Nishant Kumar's possible political debut is notable because Nitish Kumar has often spoken against dynastic politics. However, the issue has been discussed within the party after the NDA's sweeping victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections and growing demands from JD(U) workers for a clear leadership succession.</p><p>On the few occasions Nishant Kumar has appeared in public, party leaders say he has been seen as modest and reserved. In brief interactions with the media in the past, he has said he closely follows the work carried out by his father.</p><p>Meanwhile, Dilip Jaiswal welcomed the move, calling it a positive step for the state's politics.</p><p>"He is an educated young leader with a BTech degree and a well-grounded personality. Every event happens in its own time, and perhaps now the right time has arrived. His entry should be warmly welcomed," Jaiswal said.</p>