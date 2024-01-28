Who is Vijay Kumar Sinha, BJP leader and now a Bihar Deputy CM under Nitish Kumar?

Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP have taken oath as the new Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar after CM Nitish Kumar did one of his regular U-turns and joined hands with the BJP once again.

Nitish, along with Sinha, Choudhary, and six other ministers, were sworn in by Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday.

JD(U) members Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Yadav and Shrawan Kumar also took oath apart from former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustan Awam Morcha's Santosh Kumar Suman and independent legislator Sumit Singh.

Political career of Vijay Kumar Sinha

Sinha is an MLA from Bihar's Lakhisarai, and before Nitish's flip-flop, was the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. He has won from Lakhisarai on three consecutive occasions.

When Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP together came to power in Bihar in 2020, Sinha was elected Speaker. This was the first time in history that a member of the BJP became the Speaker of Bihar.