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Who will be next Bihar CM? A look at top possible contenders after Nitish's exit

As Kumar assumes the Rajya Sabha role, it marks the end of his rule in Bihar. The NDA is likely to elect a new chief minister of Bihar on April 14.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 13:40 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 13:40 IST
India NewsNitish KumarBiharNityanand Rai

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