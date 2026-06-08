Why Upendra Kushwaha’s son Deepak Prakash may lose his ministerial berth

<p>Patna: With June 8 the last day of filing nomination papers for the Legislative Council poll, a Damocles’ sword now hangs over the continuation of Deepak Prakash, son of former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, as a minister for Panchayati Raj in the Samrat Choudhary Government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar</a>.</p><p>Deepak, who is neither a member of the State Assembly nor a member of the Legislative Council, was sworn in as a minister in the Samrat Government on May 7. </p><p>As per the Constitutional provision, he can continue as a minister without being a member of either House till six months, but he has been denied the ticket for the ensuing Legislative Council poll.</p> .Karnataka MLC polls: Congress move sets stage for seventh-seat battle.<p>Hoping against hope till the last minute, Deepak was eventually not fielded by the NDA for the biennial elections, although his father Upendra Kushwaha, a Rajya Sabha member and RLM (Rashtriya Lok Morcha) president had wished his son would be adjusted by the NDA as an MLC.</p> .<p><strong>Reason behind ticket denial </strong></p><p>Sources in the NDA camp told Deccan Herald that the BJP extended Upendra Kushwaha an olive branch and asked him to merge his fledgling outfit RLM into the BJP and allow Deepak Prakash to contest the Legislative Council elections on the BJP symbol.</p><p>This proposal did not go down well with Upendra Kushwaha, who is a protege of Nitish Kumar and was a founder member of Samata Party when Nitish floated his outfit breaking away from Janata Dal in 1994.</p> .<p>Kushwaha, meanwhile, rejected the BJP offer saying he wanted to keep his party RLM’s identity intact. A miffed BJP, in turn, nominated four persons from the saffron quota while the JD (U) nominated another four persons, including Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar, for the Council polls. </p><p>One bypoll for the Council seat will also be held as Nitish had quit as MLC after becoming a Rajya Sabha member in April 2026. Deepak was left twiddling his thumb after the last day to file papers ended today.</p><p>“The BJP and NDA do not need Upendra Kushwaha any more to garner Kushwaha (second largest OBCs after Yadavs) votes. Its biggest face in the State – Samrat Choudhary – who is also a Kushwaha - is now competent enough to keep Kushwahas within the NDA fold. </p><p>Upendra Kushwaha this time failed to read the ground reality that his political bargaining power had dwindled after Samrat’s elevation as Bihar CM, and, therefore, Upendra lost the battle,” explained a senior Minister in the ruling camp.</p>