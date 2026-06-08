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Why Upendra Kushwaha’s son Deepak Prakash may lose his ministerial berth

Deepak, who is neither a member of the State Assembly nor a member of the Legislative Council, was sworn in as a minister in the Samrat Government on May 7.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 13:47 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 13:47 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsBihar

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