'Will end liquor ban within an hour if elected': Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor makes big promise for Bihar polls

Activist and Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor has claimed that his party will remove liquor ban from Bihar within an hour if elected to power in the state.

Talking to reporters in Patna on Saturday, Prashant said, "There is no need for any separate preparation for the 2nd. We have been preparing for the last 2 years...If Jan Suraaj government is formed, we will end the liquor ban within one hour."