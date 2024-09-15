'Will end liquor ban within an hour if elected': Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor makes big promise for Bihar polls

Activist and Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor has claimed that his party will remove liquor ban from Bihar within an hour if elected to power in the state.
Talking to reporters in Patna on Saturday, Prashant said, "There is no need for any separate preparation for the 2nd. We have been preparing for the last 2 years...If Jan Suraaj government is formed, we will end the liquor ban within one hour."
Jan Suraaj, which is set to become a political party in less than a month, will contest "all 243 seats" in the Bihar assembly polls due next year, the political strategist-turned-activist has said.
Addressing a press conference in Purnea district on Thursday, Kishor had said that the party will be formed on October 2 "with active support of at least one crore people of the state, which would leave no need for any alliance".
Good representation to Muslims in Bihar Assembly polls is another promise made by the Jun Suraaj leader.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 15 September 2024, 05:20 IST