Woman, husband, daughter shot dead by her kin, displeased with their love marriage in Bihar

"The incident took place at around 4.25 pm on Tuesday when the trio were returning to their home in Navtolia village. When Pappu Singh noticed them, he first stopped them and started hitting them with an iron rod. They fell unconscious. According to family members of the deceased, Pappu's son-Dheeraj Singh then shot them from point-blank range. All three died on the spot," the police said in a statement on Tuesday night.