Woman paraded half-naked, man stripped in Bihar's Supaul over affair

According to a statement by the district police on Thursday, "A video of a woman being stripped and beaten is circulating on social media. After confirming that the case is from Karzain, police registered a case and launched an investigation. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and one accused has been arrested. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other suspects." In a similar incident on Wednesday at Jhajha in Jamui district, a woman and her husband were allegedly paraded semi-naked through their village to the beat of drums, police said.