Writ petition in Patna HC challenges citizenship and candidature of Lalu's daughter

Notably, Saran goes to polls during the fifth phase of elections on May 20. In this keenly-watched election, Rohini Acharya, an MBBS doctor, is making her debut in the rough and tumble of politics from a constituency which her father won for the first time in 1977 when he was just 29. Saran, then called Chapra Lok Sabha seat, has since been Lalu’s fiefdom. He won from here in 2009 too but after being convicted in the fodder scam, he was debarred from contesting any election in 2013.