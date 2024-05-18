Writ petition in Patna HC challenges citizenship and candidature of Lalu's daughter

Patna: Three days ahead of polling in Bihar’s Saran constituency, a writ petition has been filed in the Patna High Court challenging the citizenship of Lalu Prasad’s younger daughter and RJD candidate Rohini Acharya. The Singapore-based daughter of the Lalu-Rabri couple is contesting her maiden Lok Sabha election from Saran against senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy.
The petition has been filed by Nripendra Kumar Chaturvedi of Saran in the high court with a request to hear the matter urgently and out of turn before the HC closes for the summer holidays. The petitioner has made the Election Commission and the District Magistrate of Saran, who is also the returning officer (RO) of the constituency, as respondents.
Chaturvedi has alleged that the RO, without verifying Rohini's citizenship status accepted her nomination papers although it is in the public domain that Rohini Acharya had been staying in Singapore for more than five years. "The RO did not verify from the passport whether Rohini was a citizen of India or Singapore," alleged the petitioner, praying for the cancellation of Rohini’s nomination papers.
Notably, Saran goes to polls during the fifth phase of elections on May 20. In this keenly-watched election, Rohini Acharya, an MBBS doctor, is making her debut in the rough and tumble of politics from a constituency which her father won for the first time in 1977 when he was just 29. Saran, then called Chapra Lok Sabha seat, has since been Lalu’s fiefdom. He won from here in 2009 too but after being convicted in the fodder scam, he was debarred from contesting any election in 2013.
"Facing an imminent defeat, my opponent and 'godi' media have joined hands to malign me and put obstacles in my path to victory,” wrote Rohini on social media without taking the name of sitting MP Rudy.
Campaigning in the scorching sun, Lalu’s daughter, who gave one of her kidneys to her ailing father, said she was unperturbed by her opponents’ move to put roadblocks ahead of polling. "All I know is that I have to finish the incomplete work initiated by Lalu ji," said Rohini.
Published 17 May 2024, 20:58 IST