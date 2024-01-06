Bilkis Bano case: SC to pronounce judgement on Jan 8 on plea against premature release of 11 convicts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Monday on a plea challenging the remission granted to 11 convicts in the case related to gang rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family members during the Gujarat riots in 2002.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan had on October 12, 2023 reserved its judgement on the petitions filed by Bilkis Bano herself and others.

The court had termed the offence as "horrendous" but maintained it would not be "overwhelmed by emotions" and decide the matter on the basis of law only.

The case was previously heard by a bench led by Justice K M Joseph till his superannuation.