Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court declines to consider plea for interim bail to two convicts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea filed by two men for interim bail a case in which they were convicted of gang rape of Bilkis Bano and killings her family members during the Gujarat riots in 2002.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Justice P V Sanjay Kumar questioned the validity of the plea, saying the court cannot sit in appeal here.

Convicts Radheshyam Bhagwandas alias Lala Vakil and Rajubhai Babulal Soni moved the court for interim bail months after the apex court aser aside an order by the Gujarat government to grant them remission.

In their plea, the convicts sought interim bail, till a fresh decision is taken by this court on their pleas for remission.

"What is this plea? How is it even maintainable? Absolutely misconceived. How can we sit over appeal? No, dismiss," the bench said, as soon as the matter was taken up.

Advocate Rishi Malhotra, appearing for the two convicts sought withdrawal of the plea.