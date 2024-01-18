Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court to hear tomorrow convicts' pleas on extending time to surrender

Three out of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case have approached the Supreme Court seeking an extension of time to surrender before the jail authorities.

The apex court has agreed to list their plea tomorrow after the convicts’ lawyer mentioned their plea for urgent hearing as the time to surrender is expiring on January 21.

In a landmark verdict on January 8, Supreme Court had cancelled the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to the 11 men who gang-raped Bilkis Bano and murdered seven members of her family, during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The judges also directed the convicts to surrender by January 22.