Bill for higher fines on illegal payments in connection with polls proposed in Lok Sabha

A new Bill to replace the Indian Penal Code has proposed enhancing the fine for illegal payments in connection with election campaigns from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000.
Similarly, those who fail to keep election related accounts will have to shell out Rs 5,000 instead of the existing Rs 500.
These are the two changes made in the provisions on offences related to elections in the IPC.
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
According to section 174 of the new Bill, whoever without the general or special authority in writing of a candidate incurs or authorises expenses on account of the holding of any public meeting, or upon any advertisement, circular or publication, or in any other way whatsoever for the purpose of promoting or procuring the election of such candidate, shall be punished with fine which may extend to Rs 10,000. In the IPC, the fine is Rs 500.
Similarly, Section 175 deals with failure to keep election accounts. According to the section in the new Bill, whoever being required by any law for the time being in force or any rule having the force of law to keep accounts of expenses incurred at or in connection with an election fails to keep such accounts shall be punished with a fine which may extend to Rs 5,000. In the IPC, the fine is Rs 500.
The new bill has retained the punishment stipulated in IPC for election related bribery, undue influence and impersonation of voters.
For election related bribery, undue influence or impersonation, a convict would face a jail term that may extend up to one year, or with fine or with both. If the bribery consists in food, drink, entertainment or provision, then only a fine will be attracted.
For making false statements in relation to personal character or conduct of a candidate, the punishment will be fine.