Bill Gates not to attend AI Impact Summit amid Epstein row? Microsoft co-founder's name quietly disappears from key participants list

<p>Microsoft co-founder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bill%20Gates">Bill Gates </a>arrived in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati on Monday ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026. The Chair of Gates Foundation was scheduled to speak at the event on February 19, but his name has quietly disappeared from the list of speakers on the website. </p><p>This comes amid Gates' name appearing in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Epstein%20Files">Epstein files</a>, which is a list of documents published by the US Department of Justice revealing the convicted sex offender's connections and social circles.</p><p>Gates was received by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Andhra">Andhra</a> Minister Nara Lokesh, while Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, "What began as a conversation about building a technology ecosystem back then has now evolved into a broader mission of using innovation to transform governance and improve lives at scale," posted Naidu, adding that he had on Monday presented his "vision for Swarna Andhra 2047".</p><p>However, many slammed Gates involvement with Indian governments his alleged participation in the AI Impact Summit over messages in the Epstein Files alleging that he had taken part in sexual activities as part of Jeffrey Epstein's ring.</p><p><strong>Gates association with Epstein</strong> </p><p>Earlier this month, Gates said he "regrets every minute" he spent with Epstein as his ex-wife Melinda French Gates said unresolved questions remain about his association with the convicted sexual offender.</p><p>The remarks came as the DoJ released fresh documents related to the Epstein case in the last week of January. </p><p>One document contains a draft email attributed to Epstein in which he alleged that Gates had engaged in extramarital affairs. </p><p>In the email, Epstein claimed his involvement with Gates ranged from "helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women." </p><p>However, Gates said that the email was never sent and claimed that it was false accusation. </p>