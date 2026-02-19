<p>New Delhi: Bill Gates will not deliver a keynote address at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit here , the Gates Foundation said on Thursday, days after insisting that the Microsoft co-founder will go ahead with the plans, amid rising furore over his name figuring in the Epstein Files.</p><p>The foundation said it will be represented by Ankur Vora, president of Africa and India Offices, who will speak at the summit.</p><p>"After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address," it said in a post on X.</p>. <p>The foundation remains fully committed to its work in India to advance shared health and development goals, it added.</p><p>On February 17, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/bill-gates-will-or-wont-at-ai-summit-leads-to-political-mudslinging-congress-asks-is-pm-scared-over-epstein-row-3901915">Gates' participation at the summit became a subject of speculation</a> after government sources claimed that he will not attend. The foundation had then contradicted the reports, saying he would indeed deliver the keynote speech on Thursday at 11:50 am.</p><p>The Modi government faced criticism from the Opposition and on social media over the episode, with the Congress asking whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "scared" of the American because of the Epstein Files.</p>.AI Impact Summit 2026 India Live | India announces Delhi frontier AI commitment.<p>Asked about Gates’ attendance, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also was evasive saying, “I forgot (like) many other things, regarding who's attending, who's not attending...That is personal choices which people make... I need not comment on that.”</p><p>Questions have been raised about Gates' participation at the event after MPs like Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned his presence at the international event over his name cropping up in the infamous Epstein Files.</p><p>Gates Foundation had described as “absurd” claims made about Gates in the Epstein Files.</p>