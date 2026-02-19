<p>Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will not be delivering India AI Impact Summit keynote address, the Gates Foundation said on Thursday.</p><p>The Gates Foundation will now be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices.</p><p>In a post on X, Gates Foundation India wrote, "After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr Gates will not be delivering his keynote address."</p>.<p>"The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit," it added. </p><p>Further the Foundation said it remains fully committed to their work in India "to advance shared health and development goals".</p>