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Bill not for women's empowerment but to change India's electoral map: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

The Congress leader urged the government to instead implement the 2023 Women’s Reservation Act, assuring support from the opposition.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiNarendra ModiLok SabhaIndia Politicsdelimitationwomen reservationAmendment Bill

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