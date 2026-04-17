<p>Leader of Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Friday launched a sharp attack on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/centre">Centre</a> over the proposed constitution amendment bills linked to women’s reservation and delimitation, alleging that the move is aimed changing the country's electoral map by taking away representation from southern, northeastern and smaller states, calling it "nothing short of an anti-national act".</p>.<p>Participating in a debate in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a>, Gandhi argued that the legislation does not genuinely serve the purpose it claims. "This is not a women's bill as it has nothing to do with empowerment of women."</p>.<p>He further alleged that the government was using the issue as a cover to redraw political representation across states. "This bill is an attempt to change the country's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/electoral">electoral</a> map, using and hiding behind India's women."</p>.<p>The Congress leader urged the government to instead implement the 2023 Women’s Reservation Act, assuring support from the opposition.</p>.<p>Gandhi also accused the ruling dispensation of deliberately avoiding equitable representation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), claiming that it was part of a broader political strategy. "They are scared of the erosion of their strength, and are trying to rejig the Indian political map."</p>.'Nothing to do with women's reservation': Congress' Rahul Gandhi calls delimitation move as 'attempted power grab'.<p>He warned that the proposed changes could disproportionately impact southern, northeastern and smaller states, suggesting that their representation could be reduced.</p>.<p>"The government is telling the southern, northeastern, and smaller states that for the BJP to remain in power, 'we are going to take away representation from you'."</p>.<p>Calling the move a serious threat to the federal structure, Gandhi said, "What the government is doing is nothing short of an 'anti-national act'."</p>.<p>He also asserted that the opposition would resist any such attempt.</p>.<p>"We won't allow you to do it; the entire opposition will defeat this attempt. I want to assure the southern, northeastern, and smaller states that we will not allow the government to touch your representation in the Union of India."</p>.<p>Gandhi claimed the introduction of the bill reflected political urgency within the government, suggesting it was driven by electoral concerns.</p>.<p>He further criticised the ruling party during heated exchanges in the House, stating, "The BJP thinks that they are the people of India; they also think that they are the armed forces. You are not the people of India, you are not the armed forces, so you should not hide behind the people and the armed forces."</p>.<p>The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, aimed at modifying provisions related to women’s reservation, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday following a division of votes. Alongside it, the government also tabled the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill to facilitate implementation of the proposed changes in Delhi, Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir.</p>