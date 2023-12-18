Deposit seized black money in citizen's account: Private Bill in Rajya Sabha

Recover all black money stashed abroad by Indian citizens and deposit into each and every citizen’s bank account, a private member’s bill introduced in Rajya Sabha has recommended.

The ‘Black Money Recovery Act, 2022’ tabled by DMK MP M Mohammed Abdulla earlier this month puts a cap of Rs 15 lakh, which could be transferred to a citizen.

Any remaining amount should be shared with state governments, which should be calculated by percentage of Gross State Domestic Production (GSDP) as on March 2022.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill, black money held by Indians have increased by more than 50 per cent in the last eight years and when recovered, these could be used to improve the quality of life of each and every citizen in the country.