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Bill to increase Lok Sabha seats: How much will it cost govt exchequer?

If the membership increases to 850, the daily expenditure is likely to shoot up by an additional Rs 3 crore.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 15:23 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 15:23 IST
India NewsParliamentLok Sabha

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