Bills, bullets, and bluster: India's week at home and abroad

With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, several leaders and even entire parties are switching sides, the floodgates of which were somewhat opened by Nitish Kumar joining the NDA fold after being one of the core people to start the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. After meeting with Narendra Modi, the Bihar CM went as far as to say that he would never leave the fold again.

After Chandrababu Naidu's Delhi visit, there has also been speculation about TDP joining the NDA.

Jayant Singh of RLD all but confirmed his party’s alliance with the NDA telling reporters on Friday, February 9, “Talking about seats or votes will make this day less important…” He was congratulating the Modi government after P V Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and M S Swaminathan were conferred Bharat Ratna.

The government ahead of the elections has tried to keep all sides happy with these awards, conferring Ram rath yatra architect L K Advani — whose movement eventually instigated the demolition of the Babri masjid — the Bharat Ratna as well.

Reports emerged that Punjab’s Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is also in advanced talks of joining the NDA fold, as the BJP extends its reach with regional parties ahead of the all-important elections. Down South, the Natesan-Modi meet has set off talks over BJP’s bid to tap Ezhava votes in Kerala.

While these departures are bound to make the going tougher for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Congress suffered a personal blow in Maharashtra when Mumbai MLA Baba Siddique ended his decades-long alliance with the grand old party - a week after he’d downplayed any speculation about leaving. He is now expected to join Ajit Pawar’s NCP.