Bills, bullets, and bluster: India's week at home and abroad

One law to bind them all - Uttarakhand gets UCC, violence follows
Uttarakhand became the first independent state in India to pass the Uniform Civil Code after it was tabled in the Assembly and debated for two days. While it essentially set the base for other BJP-ruled states to implement the UCC, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram stoked controversy saying “Uttarakhand is the test lab for Hindutva Iran.”
Violence in Haldwani.
Credit: PTI Photo
A day after the UCC was passed in the state, violence gripped Haldwani after a mosque and an ‘illegal’ madrasa were razed. At least six people were killed and 100 policemen injured in the clashes that followed. Shoot-at-sight orders were issued; schools have been shut, and the internet has been suspended following the unrest.
‘Kaagaz hum bhi dikhayenge’ - White Paper vs Black Paper
Nirmala Sitharaman (left) and Mallikarjun Kharge (right).
Credit: PTI Photos
A battle between BJP and Congress broke out with the former presenting a ‘White Paper’ in Parliament - as promised by Nirmala Sitharaman during her Interim Budget speech. The paper compared the UPA government’s failings in the ten years of their rule with the NDA government’s achievements in the ten years since it came to power.
Surprisingly, there was no mention of demonetisation - at the time hailed as a ‘masterstroke’ by Modi to retrieve black money - in the government’s ‘White Paper’.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, before that, released the party’s ‘Black Paper’, where the grand old party accused the Narendra Modi government of “devastating” the country's economy, “aggravating” unemployment, “destroying” agriculture sector and “committing grave social injustice” in ten years.
An unfazed Narendra Modi, however, described it as a ‘kaala teeka’ to ward of evils on their good work even as he lauded the ‘fashion’ choices of the Parliamentarians who wore black as a mark of protest.
PM in Parliament
Narendra Modi, addressed both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha while taking digs at the Congress throughout. Many feel, with the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, Modi’s address targeting the Congress stems from the fact that he recognises them as his largest political rival due to its identity as a national party.
While the Prime Minister didn’t have anything good to say about the Congress in the Lok Sabha, in Rajya Sabha he began with praises for Manmohan Singh, his predecessor, who is set to retire in the coming months. He went on to lay out his plan for ‘Modi 3.0’ in the speech in the Upper House of the Parliament, seemingly confident of his return to power.
The Modi-led government’s confidence was also quite evident in the budget, which largely shied away from populist measures.
Caste-ing aspersions: The Rahul Gandhi-Modi row
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
Credit: PTI Photo
A row broke out yesterday during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra - though there’s nothing new about the Congress leader’s march being beleaguered by controversies.
This one came over Rahul Gandhi stating that Narendra Modi was not born in OBC and therefore would never allow the caste census to take place while he’s alive. The Congress leader backed it saying that BJP later added Modi’s caste to the OBC list.
Among the many barbs aimed at Rahul from the saffron party, Delhi BJP MP Harnath Yadav asked whether Rahul and Sonia could provide their caste and religion certificates.
Murders in the west, ‘murder of democracy’ in the north shake India
BJP's Manoj Sonkar wins Chandigarh mayor post.
Credit: PTI Photo
Maharashtra has seen two cases of firing at political leaders, which has led to an uproar in the state.
First, a BJP leader shot at Eknath Shinde’s Sena member, causing the opposition to demand the CM’s resignation over the law and order situation in the state. Yesterday, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was shot and killed after which Sanjay Raut said the ‘mafia raj’ in the state had Shinde’s blessings.
Deputy CM and BJP man Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, urged that the situation should not be politicised, seeing as the saffron party never questions law and order situations in Opposition-ruled states when acts of violence break out (like when the ED team was attacked in West Bengal).
Man out of time?
Sharad Pawar (right).
Credit: PTI Photo
Ahead of the elections, Sharad Pawar has been dealt a blow by the Election Commission, which recognised rebel nephew Ajit’s faction as the real NCP. Sharad Pawar lost his party name and symbol - the clock.
The veteran politician changed his party name to NCP (SP) or NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar, while Supriya Sule, Ajit’s cousin, said ‘invisible powers’ were behind the EC decision.
This comes amid further jibes at Sharad Pawar’s age by the now-deputy CM of Maharashtra, all of which will make Baramati - the family bastion - an interesting seat to watch out for in the coming polls.
Maharashtra’s Manoj problem
Manoj Jarange Patil (left) and Eknath Shinde (right).
Credit: PTI Photo
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has not backed down from his demand, threatening another hunger strike from February 10.
Meanwhile, Chhagan Bhujbal, who has accused the state government of facilitating the backdoor entry of the Maratha community into the OBC quota, on Saturday disclosed that he had tendered his resignation from the state cabinet last November.
In Chandigarh, which saw the mayoral polls recently, the BJP candidate managed to defeat the AAP and Congress-backed person, which was initially touted as a huge win for the saffron party and a blow to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, but the Supreme Court has labelled the returning officer’s actions — who was caught on camera purportedly defacing ballots — a ‘murder of democracy’.
Unshakeable: AAP’s ED woes
AAP's Arvind Kejriwal.
Credit: PTI Photo
The Aam Aadmi Party can’t seem to get the Enforcement Directorate off its back with the agency going after party chief Arvind Kejriwal and senior leaders like Atishi feeling the heat as well.
Kejriwal who has, thus far, studiously ignored the ED summons now faces court action and has been summoned on February 17. His personal aide and an AAP Rajya Sabha MP also came under the scanner recently with raids at properties linked to them.
In response, AAP has been conducting pressers questioning the ED’s actions, with Atishi claiming that the central agency had deleted audio of the CCTV recordings of interrogation in the excise policy case.
The many protests against the Modi government
India saw many protests this week - starting with Ladakh, where prominent leaders from staged a protest on Sunday as part of a campaign to press for their four demands including full statehood for the Union Territory as well as safeguards under the sixth schedule of the Constitution to the region.
Karnataka Congress protest in Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Delhi also saw protests by Karnataka Congress, Left Front, and DMK whose contention is that the Centre is allegedly neglecting them and there is bias in the allocation of funds.
The Modi-led government, however, slammed the protests labelling it ‘separatist mentality’, fuelled by D K Suresh’s comments that neglect could lead to southern states demanding a separate nation.
Farmers' protest.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Farmers also descended on the nation’s capital demanding enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price for crops. Ultimately, a team of Union Ministers including Piyush Goyal met with them to assuage the situation.
Must be the season of the switch
RLD's Jayant Singh (right) with SP's Akhilesh Yadav (left).
Credit: PTI Photo
With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, several leaders and even entire parties are switching sides, the floodgates of which were somewhat opened by Nitish Kumar joining the NDA fold after being one of the core people to start the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. After meeting with Narendra Modi, the Bihar CM went as far as to say that he would never leave the fold again.
After Chandrababu Naidu's Delhi visit, there has also been speculation about TDP joining the NDA.
Jayant Singh of RLD all but confirmed his party’s alliance with the NDA telling reporters on Friday, February 9, “Talking about seats or votes will make this day less important…” He was congratulating the Modi government after P V Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and M S Swaminathan were conferred Bharat Ratna.
The government ahead of the elections has tried to keep all sides happy with these awards, conferring Ram rath yatra architect L K Advani — whose movement eventually instigated the demolition of the Babri masjid — the Bharat Ratna as well.
Reports emerged that Punjab’s Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is also in advanced talks of joining the NDA fold, as the BJP extends its reach with regional parties ahead of the all-important elections. Down South, the Natesan-Modi meet has set off talks over BJP’s bid to tap Ezhava votes in Kerala.
While these departures are bound to make the going tougher for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Congress suffered a personal blow in Maharashtra when Mumbai MLA Baba Siddique ended his decades-long alliance with the grand old party - a week after he’d downplayed any speculation about leaving. He is now expected to join Ajit Pawar’s NCP.
Elsewhere in India
Champai Soren, after surviving the Floor Test, is the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand, while Hemant remains behind bars after the ED took him into custody. In Bengal, Mamata surprisingly has said her government will pay dues to workers deprived of MNREGA funds after raging against the Centre over its release.
Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, has waded into the Sahi Idgah row, saying that ‘Krishna is adamant’ after the Ram mandir was consecrated. Speaking in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, the CM raised both the Kashi and Mathura issues, ticking off more boxes in the Sangh Parivar’s to-do list.
Vishwa Guru in the global sandbox
India, after deciding to fence the border with Myanmar has now scrapped the Free Movement Regime, amid unrest in the neighbouring country - a move welcome by Meitis, but not by Kukis in strife-torn Manipur.
PM Modi with Canada's Justin Trudeau.
Credit: PTI Photo
New Delhi has also maintained its position with Canada, rejecting allegations of interfering in foreign elections. India, instead, called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in Ottawa to address its 'core concerns' over the secessionist campaign run by the Khalistani Sikh extremists against India from Canada.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu.
Credit: PTI File Photo
The situation with Maldives also remains somewhat tense, with their pro-China president Muizzu now facing more troubles at home from the opposition. Amid this, New Delhi has promised to send 'competent tech personnel' to replace military personnel deployed there, without clarifying what the term entails.
Elsewhere in the world
PML(N)'s Shehbaz Sharif.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Vote counting is under way in Pakistan with Independents backed by ex-PM Imran Khan’s PTI in the lead. Khan on Friday claimed victory in an audio-visual message created using artificial intelligence and which was shared on his X social media account. He also rejected rival Nawaz Sharif's earlier claim to victory.
In the US, the Supreme Court is poised to rule in favour of Donald Trump who is seeking to keep his name on the ballot while Indonesia will head to polls on February 14.
What could have been an end to the Israel-Hamas war with the latter responding positively to a three-stage ceasefire over 135 days is now likely to continue after Netanyahu junked the entire deal.
