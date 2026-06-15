Biofuel industry welcomes Centre's tax relief for higher ethanol-blended petrol

<p>Mumbai: The Centre's decision to exempt petrol blended with 22-30 per cent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-approves-e100-pure-ethanol-as-vehicular-fuel-in-major-biofuel-push-4039011">ethanol</a> from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/excise">excise</a> duty and other levies has been hailed by the biofuel industry as a significant step in India's transition towards a higher-ethanol economy with stakeholders saying the move could accelerate efforts to reduce <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">crude oil</a> imports, strengthen energy security and create a larger market for domestically produced biofuels.</p><p>The All India Distillers Association (AIDA) has welcomed the notification extending tax exemptions to E22, E25, E27 and E30 petrol blends, describing it as a major policy breakthrough that removes a key fiscal hurdle for higher ethanol adoption and signals the government's intent to move beyond the E20 blending programme.</p><p>The exemption, notified by the Centre on June 10, brings higher ethanol blends at par with E20 fuel by exempting them from Central Excise Duty, Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC) and Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC).</p><p>The move comes at a crucial stage in India's energy transition programme. Over the past decade, the country has rapidly expanded ethanol blending in petrol from just 1.53 per cent in 2014 to nearly 20 per cent, making it one of the world's fastest-growing biofuel initiatives.</p><p>Policy experts say the latest decision could help create a commercially viable pathway for the next phase of ethanol adoption, particularly as India seeks to reduce its dependence on imported crude oil. </p><p>India imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, making energy security a strategic concern amid global geopolitical uncertainties and volatile oil prices.</p><p>Industry representatives believe the tax exemption will improve the economics of higher ethanol blends and encourage oil marketing companies, fuel retailers and automobile manufacturers to prepare for wider adoption of flex-fuel technologies.</p><p>AIDA President Vijendra Singh said the decision reflects the government's long-term commitment towards energy self-reliance, farmer welfare and the growth of indigenous biofuels.</p>.India approves E100 pure Ethanol as vehicular fuel in major biofuel push.<p>"The exemption of E22-E30 blends from excise duty is a landmark decision that signals India's readiness to move beyond E20 and embrace the next phase of its biofuel journey," he said.</p><p>According to industry estimates, higher ethanol blending has already helped India save substantial foreign exchange by reducing crude oil imports while creating an additional revenue stream for farmers through increased demand for sugarcane, maize and other ethanol feedstocks.</p><p>The latest policy intervention is also expected to encourage fresh investments in ethanol production capacity, biorefineries and associated infrastructure, particularly at a time when the government is promoting a broader bio-economy framework.</p><p>Beyond the energy sector, the decision carries significant implications for the rural economy. Greater demand for ethanol feedstocks is expected to benefit farmers and agro-processing industries across several states, while supporting the government's objective of diversifying farm incomes.</p><p>Industry observers note that India's ethanol programme is gradually evolving from a supply-driven model, focused primarily on blending targets, to a demand-driven ecosystem that could eventually support E85 and E100 fuels as well as a larger fleet of flex-fuel vehicles.</p><p>AIDA said it would continue working with the Centre, oil marketing companies and automobile manufacturers to facilitate the rollout of higher ethanol blends and strengthen the country's emerging biofuel ecosystem.</p><p>With India pursuing ambitious targets for energy transition and carbon reduction, the latest tax relief is being viewed as another important step towards building a cleaner, more self-reliant and domestically driven fuel economy.</p>