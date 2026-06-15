Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Biofuel industry welcomes Centre's tax relief for higher ethanol-blended petrol

AIDA President Vijendra Singh said the decision reflects the government's long-term commitment towards energy self-reliance, farmer welfare and the growth of indigenous biofuels.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 07:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 June 2026, 07:02 IST
India NewsEthanolTaxPetrolBiofuelExcise duty

Follow us on :

Follow Us