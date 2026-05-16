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Biology lecturer, part of NTA's paper-setting committee for NEET-UG, arrested

The questioning of alleged kingpin PV Kulkarni, a Chemistry lecturer, and Manisha Waghmare, who were arrested earlier, had led the CBI to Mandhare’s alleged involvement in the paper leak.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 10:30 IST
India NewsCBINEETPaper Leak

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