Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for killing pro-Khalistan leader in Canada

Punjab gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has reportedly taken responsibility of killing of Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke who was wanted by National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his suspected links with pro-Khalistan terrorists. Duneke was killed last night in Canada in what is reported to be a result of "inter-gang violence."
The claim comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada which was triggered following the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, Canada. Nijjar is reported to be a member of Babbar Khalsa International.
Although the claims are yet to be confirmed by any investigating agencies, the NIA last week claimed that "proceeds" of Lawrence Bishnoi's drug smuggling racket could be "intended to effect terrorist activities of banned Babbar Khalsa International."
The NIA claimed it in affidavit filed in a special court here in Ahmedabad, "Lawrence Bishnoi who is a dreaded gangster turned terrorist, who has been arrested in UA (P) cases & lodged in jail since 2015, is operating his gang for the smuggling of narcotics drug consignments from Pakistan to Gujarat through sea-route with the help of Pakistan and Afghan national accused. The proceeds of the drugs were also intended to effect terrorist activities of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a banned terrorist organisation and other terrorist gang in Punjab and north India..."
The NIA mentioned this in an affidavit filed on September 16 for taking Bishnoi into custody for investigating seizure of about 39 kg heroin, worth about Rs200 crore, from a Pakistani fishing boat in a mid sea operation. Six Pakistani nationals had been arrested in this case. The smuggling was busted by Gujarat Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) and later the case was handed over to NIA for further investigation.
Investigation revealed by ATS revealed that wanted accused in this case, Abdullah and Jamil Ahmed, both Pakistanis, had sent the consignment at the behest of Lawrence Bishnoi. Later four more accused were arrested by ATS from Delhi including Mohammed Shafi alias Jaggi Singh, Chif Obbona, a Nigerian national, currently lodged at Amritsar jail and Meroj alias Miraj Rahemani who is currently in Kapurthala jail.
ATS had brought Bishnoi for interrogation from Tihar central jail in Delhi. In August, Ministry of Home Affairs transferred the case to NIA for further investigation.
Linking Bishnoi with BNijjar's engagement with terrorism commenced with his membership in Babbar Khalsa International, led by Jagtar Singh Tara.
On September 18, Bishnoi filed an application through lawer Anand M Brahmbhatt in NIA court requesting to direct the NIA to not address him as "terrorist and gangster."
He has said in the application that he has never been convicted in any of the cases till date yet he has been "treated as a convicted prisoner." The application said that he was restricted to wear a t-shirt with an image of "respected true patriot Shree Bhagat Singh during my court visits or productions."
"I have my own perception and concepts to view my past and future but I strongly object if anyone addresses me as a Terrorist or a Gangster. I love my motherland and if I would get "Justice", I would live and die for our Bharat," Bishnoi has said in the application.
Brahmbhatt told DH that on Thursday when he went to Sabarmati Central Jail to meet Bishnoi for court related work, he was denied meeting. He said that jail officials as well as NIA public prosecutor told him that Bishnoi is lodged in jail under section 268 of CrPC which restricts movement of prisoners outside jail.
