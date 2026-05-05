<p>India ranks as the fifth most spam-hit country in the world, with sales and telemarketing calls driving the menace, according to a report by Truecaller.</p>.<p>According to the aggregated data from Truecaller's global user base of 500 million, the platform identified more than 68 billion spam and fraud calls worldwide in 2025.</p>.What are UTMs, and how to report telemarketing spam callers in India.<p>In India, which recorded a spam intensity of 66 per cent, the nature of unwanted calls showed a strong commercial bias.</p>.<p>Sales and telemarketing calls accounted for the highest share at 36 per cent, followed by financial services at 18 per cent. Scams contributed 12 per cent of all spam activity in the country.</p><p>Indonesia topped the global list of the most spam-affected nations, followed by Chile, Vietnam, and Brazil.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>