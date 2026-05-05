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India ranks fifth most spam-hit country in the world: Truecaller report

In India, which recorded a spam intensity of 66%, the nature of unwanted calls showed a strong commercial bias.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsTruecallerspam

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