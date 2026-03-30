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BJD MPs stage walkout in Rajya Sabha over Nishikant Dubey's remarks on Biju Patnaik

The BJP lawmaker had accused the former Odisha Chief Minister of being a "CIA agent."
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 06:54 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 06:54 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRajya SabhaBJDNishikant DubeyBiju Janata Dal

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