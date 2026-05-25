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BJD Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray resigns citing systematic belittlement and is speculated to join BJP after the party's 2024 electoral losses.
Key points
• Party defection trend
Samantaray is the third Rajya Sabha MP to quit BJD after the 2024 electoral debacle, following Mamata Mohanta and Sujit Kumar who joined BJP.
• Criticism of VK Pandian
Samantaray accused former bureaucrat VK Pandian of influencing BJD decisions and claimed the party strayed from Biju Patnaik's ideology.
• BJD's weakened position
BJD's Rajya Sabha strength reduced to five, with BJP likely to gain a seat due to its Assembly majority in a potential bypoll.
• Cross-voting allegations
In recent Rajya Sabha polls, BJD-Congress joint candidate lost after cross-voting by some MLAs enabled BJP-backed Dilip Ray to win.
• Party's response dismissed
BJD downplayed Samantaray's resignation, alleging he prioritised business interests and claiming his exit would not weaken the party.
Key statistics
5
BJD's Rajya Sabha strength after resignation
3
Number of Rajya Sabha MPs who quit BJD post-2024
April 2030
Samantaray's Rajya Sabha tenure end
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Published 25 May 2026, 09:42 IST