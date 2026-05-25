BJD Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray resigns citing systematic belittlement and is speculated to join BJP after the party's 2024 electoral losses.

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Key points

• Party defection trend Samantaray is the third Rajya Sabha MP to quit BJD after the 2024 electoral debacle, following Mamata Mohanta and Sujit Kumar who joined BJP.

• Criticism of VK Pandian Samantaray accused former bureaucrat VK Pandian of influencing BJD decisions and claimed the party strayed from Biju Patnaik's ideology.

• BJD's weakened position BJD's Rajya Sabha strength reduced to five, with BJP likely to gain a seat due to its Assembly majority in a potential bypoll.

• Cross-voting allegations In recent Rajya Sabha polls, BJD-Congress joint candidate lost after cross-voting by some MLAs enabled BJP-backed Dilip Ray to win.