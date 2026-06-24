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BJP accuses Kharge family of political influence in land deals

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed that the allotment of land to the trust was facilitated due to the political clout of the Kharge family
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 17:17 IST
India NewsBJPKarnatakaIndian politcsPriyank Kharge

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