BJP accuses Mallikarjun Kharge, son Priyank of 'land grab' in Karnataka

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">Bharatiya Janata Party</a> (BJP) on Wednesday accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge of misusing political influence to secure land allotments through the Siddhartha Vihara Trust, alleging serious irregularities in the process followed by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB). </p><p>Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed that the allotment of land to the trust was facilitated due to the political clout of the Kharge family and raised questions over the manner in which the allotments were approved.</p><p>“Today we are exposing how the Congress leadership, which speaks of transparency and social justice, has allegedly used political influence to obtain valuable land through the Siddhartha Vihara Trust,” Bhandari said.</p><p>Bhandari alleged that the land allotments made by the KIADB did not follow due process and were linked to the influence wielded by senior members of the Kharge family. “This is not an ordinary allotment. The entire process raises serious questions about whether rules were bent because of the political position and influence of Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyank Kharge,” he said.</p><p>Bhandari further claimed that the case reflected a pattern of alleged favouritism and misuse of power. “The people of Karnataka deserve answers on how such allotments were made and whether similar benefits would have been available to ordinary citizens or organisations without political backing,” he added.</p><p>The BJP spokesperson demanded a detailed explanation from the Congress leadership and called for transparency regarding the land allotment process and the role of the Siddhartha Vihara Trust.</p><p>Responding to the allegations, Priyank Kharge said that the BJP was trying to “please” RSS. </p><p>Priyank took to X and said that these allegations are in response to the immense pressure on the BJP after allegations of stealing and embezzlement of the donations in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya</a>'s Ram temple.</p><p>“People are asking for the accounts of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, but the BJP is working overtime to demand the accountability of Lord Buddha in Kalaburagi. You had five BJP Chief Ministers in Karnataka. Why did none of them act,” Kharge asked. </p><p>“Modi Sarkar has been in power for 12 years. If there was wrongdoing, why am I still roaming free and not in jail? My papers are publicly available and ready to discuss it on any platform,” Kharge said.</p>