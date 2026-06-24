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BJP alleges bid to undermine Akal Takht, seeks action against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that AAP leaders sought to discredit the findings of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs instead of expressing remorse.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 08:03 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 08:03 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsBhagwant MannAkal Takht Sahib

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