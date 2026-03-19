<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>on Thursday announced names of its candidates for bypolls to five assembly seats in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura scheduled to be held on April 9.</p>.<p>The party has fielded Ritesh Ravi Naik from the Ponda seat in Goa, Daochier I Imchen from the Koridang seat in Nagaland and Jahar Chakraborti from the Dharmanagar seat in Tripura.</p>.'Several Congress leaders willing to BJP': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after Pradyut Bordoloi's exit.<p>Veerabhadrayya Charantimath will contest from the Bagalkot seat, and Srinivas T Dasakariyappa will join the fray from Davanagere South seat in Karnataka, according to the list released by the BJP. </p>