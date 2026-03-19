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BJP announces candidates for bypolls in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, Tripura

The party has fielded Ritesh Ravi Naik from the Ponda seat in Goa, Daochier I Imchen from the Koridang seat in Nagaland and Jahar Chakraborti from the Dharmanagar seat in Tripura.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 05:01 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 05:01 IST
India NewsBJPKarnatakaIndian PoliticsGoaNagalandTripuraBypolls

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