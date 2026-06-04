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BJP announces candidates for Rajya Sabha polls in five states, fields Tarun Chugh from Madhya Pradesh

The names of Union ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurian did not figure in the list of BJP candidates. Both ministers' term in the Upper House ends on June 21.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 14:37 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 14:37 IST
India NewsBJPMadhya PradeshRajya SabhaIndia Politics

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