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BJP appoints new state presidents in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Tripura

This was done as part of a wider restructuring exercise ahead of key Assembly elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha preparations.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 17:19 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 17:19 IST
India NewsBJPDelhiPunjabHaryanaIndia PoliticsTripura

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