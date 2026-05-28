BJP appoints new state presidents in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Tripura

<p>New Delhi: Setting in motion the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">Bharatiya Janata Party</a>’s organisational revamp under newly appointed national president Nitin Nabin, the party on Thursday announced new state presidents in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Tripura as part of a wider restructuring exercise ahead of key Assembly elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha preparations.</p><p>Union minister and West Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra has been appointed the new chief of the Delhi BJP unit. Malhotra, a prominent Punjabi face in the party and a former Mayor of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation, replaces Virendra Sachdeva. </p><p>His appointment assumes significance as the BJP looks to strengthen its organisation in the national capital after returning to power in Delhi earlier this year.</p> .BJP eyeing major organisational reshuffle, Union Cabinet overhaul after assembly polls performance.<p>In Haryana, the BJP appointed Archana Gupta as the state unit president, making her one of the few women currently heading a BJP state organisation. Party leaders said the move reflects the BJP’s continued emphasis on expanding women’s representation within the organisation.</p><p>The BJP also named senior Punjab leader Kewal Singh Dhillon as president of its Punjab unit. Dhillon, a former Congress MP from Sangrur who joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is expected to help the party expand its outreach among Sikh and rural voters in the state.</p><p>In Tripura, the party appointed Ashok Debroy as the new state president. Debroy replaces Rajib Bhattacharjee and is expected to focus on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level in the northeastern state where the BJP remains in power.</p> .<p>The appointments are being viewed as the first phase of a broader organisational reshuffle under Nitin Nabin, who recently took charge as BJP national president. </p><p>More changes in state units and the national organisation are expected in the coming weeks as the party recalibrates its structure and strategy following the 2024 general elections. </p><p>The BJP has been focusing on strengthening its organisational machinery and expanding its outreach in states where it is looking to consolidate or improve its electoral position.</p>