Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

BJP atmanirbhar in polls only when Election Commission is supporting it: Kapil Sibal

Sibal cited examples of five voters who were allegedly registered both in West Bengal and Bihar to take a swipe at the BJP.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 11:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 April 2026, 11:41 IST
India NewspoliticsBJPWest BengalIndiaKapil Sibal

Follow us on :

Follow Us