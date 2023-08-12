BJP: Back to ‘Mandir’ for Mandate 2024?

The chief cleric of the shrine, Abdul Batin Nomani, however, said that it would always remain a mosque.

The BJP leaders are optimistic about the ASI survey proving that the Gyanvapi Mosque had been built after demolishing a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. They hope to reap the political dividends of the row in the 2024 parliamentary polls. The leaders of the opposition parties, however, preferred to tread cautiously. Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya said that all should wait for the court verdict and avoid making comments that could disturb communal harmony.

“(The) Kashi Vishwanath Temple is revered by millions of Hindus and so it is going to be a big issue,’’ said J P Shukla, an analyst based in Lucknow.

The legal battle over the Shri-Krishna-Janmbhoomi-Shahi-Idgah-Mosque in Mathura also gained momentum of late, with the High Court on May 27 this year transferring to itself all the cases related to the dispute.