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BJP believes in Indian tradition of world welfare, is not against Muslims, other minorities: Nitin Gadkari

Addressing party workers here, Gadkari said the BJP is neither casteist nor communal, adding that opponents have tried to defame it for the past several decades.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNitin GadkariMuslims

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