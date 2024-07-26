BJP brings Karnataka protests to Parliament

Rajya Sabha also witnessed protest after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar refused permission to notices submitted by four BJP MPs to suspend business and immediately discuss Valmiki Development Corporation case but allowed Karnataka MP Iranna Kadadi to raise it as a Zero Hour matter.

Dhankhar providing permission to Kadadi to speak on the issue immediately attracted Congress’ objection saying it was not part of the list of business circulated to them. The Chairman said he has already allowed Kadadi to raise it as a Zero Hour matter while declining his notice.

This did not cool down the tempers with several Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Randeep Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik questioning the Chairman’s decision.

Opposition MPs like Jaya Bachchan and Sushmita Dev claimed that the Opposition MPs are not allowed to raise their subject after their notices under Rule 267 are declined. Dhankar countered it saying he had always allowed it if any MP approached him.

Kadadi demanded that the Centre should order a probe into the siphoning of funds in Valmiki Development Corporation.

He alleged that the Siddaramaiah government indulged in large scale irregularities in funds meant for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes.

Over Rs 180 crore have been illegally transferred to some banks in Andhra Pradesh. Besides, funds from the State Government’s treasury, which was meant for the welfare for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was also siphoned off, he alleged.