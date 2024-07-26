BJP brings Karnataka protests to Parliament

New Delhi: BJP and Congress on Friday sparred in Parliament over corruption allegations against Siddaramiah government with ruling party MPs accusing the Karnataka dispensation of diverting public funds meant for deprived classes for the grand old party’s election expenses.
Before the proceedings began, Karnataka BJP MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises and submitted notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to suspend business and immediately discuss the allegations against the Congress-led state government.
In Lok Sabha, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan sought to raise the issue of irregularities in the Valmiki Development Corporation and demanded a CBI inquiry. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and senior MP Anurag Thakur among others protested as Speaker Om Birla refused to allow the issue.
As Mohan alleged that the Karnataka government was involved in corruption at the beginning of Zero Hour at 12 noon, Congress and other Opposition MPs rose in protest, prompting Birla to adjourn the House till 12:30 PM.
Rajya Sabha also witnessed protest after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar refused permission to notices submitted by four BJP MPs to suspend business and immediately discuss Valmiki Development Corporation case but allowed Karnataka MP Iranna Kadadi to raise it as a Zero Hour matter.
Dhankhar providing permission to Kadadi to speak on the issue immediately attracted Congress’ objection saying it was not part of the list of business circulated to them. The Chairman said he has already allowed Kadadi to raise it as a Zero Hour matter while declining his notice.
This did not cool down the tempers with several Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Randeep Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik questioning the Chairman’s decision.
Opposition MPs like Jaya Bachchan and Sushmita Dev claimed that the Opposition MPs are not allowed to raise their subject after their notices under Rule 267 are declined. Dhankar countered it saying he had always allowed it if any MP approached him.
Kadadi demanded that the Centre should order a probe into the siphoning of funds in Valmiki Development Corporation.
He alleged that the Siddaramaiah government indulged in large scale irregularities in funds meant for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes.
Over Rs 180 crore have been illegally transferred to some banks in Andhra Pradesh. Besides, funds from the State Government’s treasury, which was meant for the welfare for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was also siphoned off, he alleged.
Published 26 July 2024, 08:05 IST