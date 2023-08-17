BJP busy campaigning in other states while Manipur burning: Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge said it is certain that the BJP will be ousted from power in the Lok Sabha elections next year and urged women leaders in the party to work hard to ensure Congress' victory.

Addressing the Mahila Congress convention, he said, "if Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur, why can't the Prime Minister visit the state? What protection has the BJP provided to the women there? They are fleeing homes, getting raped, and killed. And the BJP is busy campaigning in other states."

Modi remained silent on the atrocities being committed in Manipur and addressed the Parliament on the issue only after the Opposition was forced to move a no-confidence motion to force him to speak, he said.

"Riots are happening across the country. We requested the Prime Minister to speak about the atrocities happening in Manipur, but he spoke only after we moved a no-confidence motion. So many lives were lost, so many houses burnt and thousands of people displaced in Manipur, yet the Prime Minister spoke nothing about it," he said.

"This fight is for the citizens. It is not our personal fight. When Prime Minister Modi says '70 saal mein kya kiya (what have you done in 70 years)', I want to remind him that Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee also led the administration in the last 70 years. We all kept democracy alive in the last 70 years," he said.