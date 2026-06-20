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BJP busy 'shopping' rivals while 'AAM AADMI' unable to afford basic necessities, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president alleged that households are perishing under the weight of the Modi government's "mismanagement of the economy".
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 06:26 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 06:26 IST
India NewsBJPCongressMallikarjun KhargeIndia PoliticsInflation

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