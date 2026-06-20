BJP busy 'shopping' rivals while 'AAM AADMI' unable to afford basic necessities, says Mallikarjun Kharge

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>on Saturday hit out at the government over "rapidly depleting savings due to high inflation" and said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/BJP">BJP</a> is busy "shopping" from other parties while the common person cannot afford the necessities.</p>.<p>Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> alleged that households are perishing under the weight of the Modi government's "mismanagement of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/economy">economy</a>".</p>.<p>In a post on X, Kharge said, "Rapidly depleting savings due to high inflation. Unaffordability, betrayal of aspirations, inequality, fall in global credibility, youth anger galore!"</p>.<p>"Households perish under the weight of Modi Govt's mismanagement of the economy!" the Congress chief said.</p>.'For Congress, Gandhi may be God, but not for Hindus': BJP on Rahul-Lord Parshuram portrayal.<p>"Retail Inflation - 16-month high. Food Inflation - 4.78%, Tomatoes vanish from plates. Medical inflation above 15%. Rupee sinking to the pits. Foreign investors shunning us. No Jobs for youth, Unemployment zooms," Kharge said.</p>.<p>"BJP busy shopping from other parties, but the AAM AADMI can't afford basic necessities!" he said.</p>