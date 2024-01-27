BJP calls Cong 'anti-Dalit' as row erupts over Pitroda's deleted X post on Ambedkar

"This is absolutely shocking! Rahul Gandhi’s close aide and mentor Sam Pitroda insults Baba Saheb Ambedkar, undermines his contribution to framing India’s Constitution, and like all things Congress, gives credit to Nehru. Congress’s hate for Dalits and Dr Ambedkar, an erudite man, who gave us our Constitution and worked for the upliftment of Dalits, is not new. Nehru ensured he was defeated twice and couldn’t enter the Lok Sabha. The Congress sought to erase his legacy then and is doing it even now. Despite his massive contributions, he was denied a Bharat Ratna. It was only in 1990 (34 years after his death), that a BJP supported Govt at the Center honoured him," he said.