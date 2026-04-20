<p>New Delhi: The BJP hit back at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>on Monday over its criticism of the Centre's foreign policy, accusing the opposition party of siding with a "dalal country" and displaying "the height of hypocrisy" in its remarks on Pakistan.</p>.<p>The ruling party's statement came in response to a post on X from senior Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jairam-ramesh">Jairam Ramesh</a>, who took a swipe at the Modi government over Pakistan's role in the US-Iran peace talks.</p>.<p>In his post on Monday, Ramesh said Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir becoming a "huge favourite" of US President Donald Trump is a "monumental setback" for India and that the country needs a complete overhaul of its diplomatic-engagement strategy.</p>.<p>Responding to the criticism, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wrote on X: "Lectures on how to handle Pakistan coming from Pakistan's friend Congress are the height of hypocrisy." He recalled the Congress's failure in responding to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, when the party was in power at the Centre, and asked it to stop "sermonising" on foreign policy.</p>.'Monumental setback' for Modi's foreign policy: Congress on Pakistan's role in US-Iran peace moves.<p>"The nation has not forgotten how, after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, the Congress government failed to firmly target Pakistan-sponsored terror, gave Islamabad repeated cover, pushed failed 'Track-2' optics, and compromised India's sovereignty in the Sharm el-Sheikh Joint Statement," Bhandari said.</p>.<p>"Those who appeased Pakistan then should stop sermonising India today. Congress should stop glorifying a 'dalal'," he added.</p>.<p>The Congress has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "simply incapable" of carrying out the overhaul of India's diplomatic-engagement strategy that is needed.</p>.<p>In his post on X, Ramesh said, "The 'dalal' country, as the erudite and always nattily dressed External Affairs Minister described it, is reportedly hosting the second round of US-Iran peace talks today." "It is abundantly clear that the substance and style of Prime Minister Modi's regional and global engagement and narrative management have failed to isolate Pakistan which has received a whole new branding -- different from what Dr Manmohan Singh had been able to achieve after the terror attacks in Mumbai in November 2008," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications added.</p>.<p>The United States and Iran held rare direct talks in Islamabad on April 11-12, aimed at ending their conflict, but the deliberations concluded without any agreement.</p>.<p>Trump has announced a fresh round of talks, raising hopes of extending a two-week ceasefire that expires by Wednesday.</p>.<p>The US president has announced that American negotiators will be in Islamabad on Monday for peace talks with Iran. </p>