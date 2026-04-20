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BJP calls Cong's remarks on Pakistan 'hypocrisy', cites past record

The ruling party's statement came in response to a post on X from senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who took a swipe at the Modi government over Pakistan's role in the US-Iran peace talks.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 10:29 IST
India NewsBJPCongressPakistanIndian Politics

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