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BJP calls Opposition's stand 'anti-women', says they made 'huge mistake' over women's bill rejection

In the Parliament, after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the defeat of the three Bills should not be seen as a defeat of the BJP.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 16:20 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra Modidelimitation

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