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BJP calls Revanth Reddy 'ahankari', says his 'arrogance will lead to downfall' after Telangana CM 'mocks' Nitin Nabin

"Recently, a guy came here, Nabin or whatever… I don't really know his name. But he comes here and says the next government is theirs," the chief minister said at an event in Hyderabad.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 09:04 IST
BJPIndian PoliticsRevanth Reddynitin nabin

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