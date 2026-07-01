BJP calls Revanth Reddy 'ahankari', says his 'arrogance will lead to downfall' after Telangana CM 'mocks' Nitin Nabin

<p>The BJP has responded to Telangana Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/revanth-reddy">Revanth Reddy</a> who 'mocked' the saffron party's national president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/virus-cockroach-people-are-gang-that-wants-to-divide-country-bjp-chief-nitin-nabin-4056426">Nitin Nabin.</a> Shortly after Reddy telling that he doesn't really know the BJP leader by his name, the party slammed him and said that he will soon see downfall due to his own arrogance. </p><p>Calling him "darbari and ahankari" (obsequious and arrogant), BJP said that the Congress leader's “sycophancy and arrogance” will meet its downfall with the defeat of his party in the upcoming polls in the state.</p><p>"Revanth Reddy, perched atop the pinnacle of arrogance, should kindly open his closed eyes and see that Nitin Nabin is the national president of the BJP – the world's largest democratic party – which is in power in 22 states across India,” BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla told reporters at the party headquarters. He said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also showed arrogance, which was eventually shattered with its defeat in the 2023 Telangana polls.</p><p>“Mark my words Reventh Reddy, your sycophantic and arrogant brand of politics is not sustainable. Your days are numbered. You only have a few months left...Rest assured that the politics of sycophancy and arrogance will meet its downfall,” Shukla added.</p>.'Will be Telangana CM till 2034, help install Rahul Gandhi as PM': Revanth Reddy.<p>On Tuesday, Reddy dismissed Nabin's call to party cadres to work for the BJP’s victory in the 2028 Telangana elections, saying it took 15 years for the saffron party to win the Assembly polls in West Bengal, and it would meet the same fate in Telangana.</p>.<p>"Recently, a guy came here, Nabin or whatever… I don't really know his name. But he comes here and says the next government is theirs," the chief minister said at an event in Hyderabad.</p>.<p>"You said the same thing about West Bengal. It took you 15 years (to form a government) in Bengal. Your tricks might have worked there because Mamata Banerjee was at the helm. But here, all our guys are ready and they will crush you,” Reddy said.</p>